SA Successfully Hosts First G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Sets Strategic Direction for Presidency

South Africa has officially commenced its Group of 20 (G20) Presidency, marking a significant milestone with the successful hosting of the first G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg last week. The meeting provided a crucial platform for G20 Foreign Ministers to deliberate on global geopolitical challenges and explore collaborative solutions to address them.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, emphasized the importance of the gathering, stating, “The first G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was an opportunity for the G20 Foreign Ministers to reflect on the global geopolitical challenges and discuss ways in which the G20 could contribute to finding solutions to these.”

South Africa’s G20 Presidency Priorities

Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability,” South Africa’s G20 Presidency has laid out a strategic vision focusing on fostering economic cooperation, advancing sustainability, and promoting global equality. The Foreign Ministers’ meeting endorsed South Africa’s approach to addressing geopolitical issues while reinforcing the G20’s role as the leading forum for international economic collaboration.

Support from Global Leaders

The significance of South Africa’s leadership in the G20 was further underscored by the support from international economic leaders. During a Business 20 (B20) event, World Economic Forum (WEF) President and CEO, Børge Brende, expressed confidence in South Africa’s ability to navigate complex global challenges.

“In such a polarized, fragmented world as a backdrop of this G20 leadership, I think South Africa is especially well-positioned to handle this very complicated geopolitical situation,” Brende remarked.

Brende highlighted South Africa’s extensive experience in managing competition and fostering international cooperation, stating that in the current challenging geopolitical climate, the global business community’s voice is more crucial than ever.

Ongoing G20 Meetings and Working Groups

Following the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, South Africa successfully convened several G20 Working Groups, many of which were held virtually. These groups, which focus on critical global issues, include:

Education Working Group

Women Empowerment Working Group

Digital Economy Working Group

Employment Working Group

Culture Working Group

Upcoming G20 Working Group and Task Force Meetings

Between February and March 2025, South Africa will host a series of additional G20 Working Groups and Task Force Meetings, most of which will be conducted virtually:

First Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting: 27-28 February 2025

27-28 February 2025 First Agriculture Working Group Meeting: 3-4 March 2025

3-4 March 2025 First Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting: 3-5 March 2025 (Cape Town)

3-5 March 2025 (Cape Town) First Tourism Working Group Meeting: 5 March 2025

5 March 2025 First Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting: 5 March 2025

5 March 2025 First Task Force Meeting on Food Security: 5 March 2025

5 March 2025 First Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting: 18-20 March 2025

18-20 March 2025 First Task Force Meeting on Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialization, Employment, and Reducing Inequality: 17 March 2025

17 March 2025 Second Health Working Group Meeting: 26-28 March 2025 (Durban)

26-28 March 2025 (Durban) First Climate and Environment Sustainability Working Group Meeting: 25-28 March 2025

Looking Ahead

South Africa’s leadership in the G20 comes at a crucial time, as the world faces significant economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Through its Presidency, South Africa aims to drive meaningful discussions and implement policies that promote global stability, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

For more information on South Africa’s hosting of various G20 meetings and their outcomes, visit www.g20.org or www.g20.org.za.