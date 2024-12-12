Allu Arjun Celebrates 'Pushpa 2' Box Office Triumph and India's Cinematic Growth

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun celebrated the remarkable success of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' noting it as a reflection of the people's affection. The movie has raced into the Rs 1,000 crore club in record time, highlighting a new high for Indian cinema.

A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' the sequel was released on December 5 across several languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Its outstanding performance is marked by unprecedented opening numbers and a rapid ascent to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

Arjun emphasized that breaking box office records is crucial for national growth. He extended his gratitude to different film industries in India, recognizing their support in making 'Pushpa 2' a major success. Directed by Sukumar, the film features Allu Arjun in a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)