Left Menu

Allu Arjun Celebrates 'Pushpa 2' Box Office Triumph and India's Cinematic Growth

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has become the fastest film to join the Rs 1,000 crore club. Arjun attributes its success to audience love and hopes for further box office record-breaking as a sign of India's growth. He expressed gratitude to the nation's film industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:25 IST
Allu Arjun Celebrates 'Pushpa 2' Box Office Triumph and India's Cinematic Growth
Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun celebrated the remarkable success of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' noting it as a reflection of the people's affection. The movie has raced into the Rs 1,000 crore club in record time, highlighting a new high for Indian cinema.

A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' the sequel was released on December 5 across several languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Its outstanding performance is marked by unprecedented opening numbers and a rapid ascent to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

Arjun emphasized that breaking box office records is crucial for national growth. He extended his gratitude to different film industries in India, recognizing their support in making 'Pushpa 2' a major success. Directed by Sukumar, the film features Allu Arjun in a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024