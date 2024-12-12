Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh Concert Draws Advisory Over Content Concerns

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh touched down in Chandigarh on Thursday evening, creating quite a buzz as he prepared for his much-anticipated 'Dil-Luminati' concert. Captured on camera amidst tight security, the 'Lemonade' star graciously acknowledged his fans and the paparazzi with a traditional folded hand gesture.

Scheduled to dazzle audiences on December 14, Dosanjh's concert faced a significant advisory from the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR). Issued by Shipra Bansal, the advisory urged the performer to refrain from alcohol-themed songs such as 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara', and 'Case' during his set, advising against content that might promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.

In an interview with ANI, Bansal emphasized the importance of shielding children from inappropriate content and late-night concert-related risks, including underage drinking. She echoed similar concerns expressed prior to a concert by another Punjabi artist, Karan Aujla, and reiterated worries over children having been previously invited on stage during Dosanjh's performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)