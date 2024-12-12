Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Celebrates Young Chess Prodigy D Gukesh's World Triumph

Tamil Nadu leaders, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, celebrate Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh's achievement of becoming the youngest World Chess Champion at 18. Gukesh's victory inspires pride across India and reinforces Tamil Nadu's rich chess legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:14 IST
Tamil Nadu rejoiced as leaders, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, extended their congratulations to Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, who achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest World Chess Champion at the age of 18.

Chief Minister Stalin took to social media, expressing immense pride in Gukesh's accomplishment, stating that it bolsters Tamil Nadu's esteemed position in the world of chess. Governor Ravi emphasized Gukesh's potential to inspire future generations with his hard work and determination.

The achievement also drew applause from Leader of Opposition Edapadi K Palaniswami and deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, highlighting a unified celebration of this young prodigy's record-setting success, firmly placing India and Tamil Nadu on the global chess stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

