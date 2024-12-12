2025 Critics Choice Awards: 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' Lead Nominations

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been unveiled, with Edward Berger's 'Conclave' and Jon M. Chu's 'Wicked' leading the film categories, securing 11 nominations each. Ten films are vying for Best Picture, reflecting a diverse range of genres and stories.

Highlighted contenders include Timothée Chalamet, recognized for portraying Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' while Mikey Madison's standout performance in Sean Baker's 'Anora' is also acknowledged. In supporting categories, nominations spotlight Kieran Culkin from 'A Real Pain' and Zoe Saldana from 'Emilia Perez.'

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler and air live on E! on January 12, 2025. In addition to celebrating cinematic achievements, the event will feature a special red carpet pre-show, further amplifying the anticipation for this prestigious night in Hollywood.

