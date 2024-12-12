Left Menu

2025 Critics Choice Awards: 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' Lead Nominations

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards nominations see 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' leading the pack with 11 nods each. Key categories feature performances by Timothée Chalamet and Mikey Madison. The 30th annual show will air on January 12, 2025, with Chelsea Handler as host.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:51 IST
2025 Critics Choice Awards: 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' Lead Nominations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been unveiled, with Edward Berger's 'Conclave' and Jon M. Chu's 'Wicked' leading the film categories, securing 11 nominations each. Ten films are vying for Best Picture, reflecting a diverse range of genres and stories.

Highlighted contenders include Timothée Chalamet, recognized for portraying Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' while Mikey Madison's standout performance in Sean Baker's 'Anora' is also acknowledged. In supporting categories, nominations spotlight Kieran Culkin from 'A Real Pain' and Zoe Saldana from 'Emilia Perez.'

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler and air live on E! on January 12, 2025. In addition to celebrating cinematic achievements, the event will feature a special red carpet pre-show, further amplifying the anticipation for this prestigious night in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024