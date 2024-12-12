R Madhavan Hails D Gukesh: Youngest Chess World Champion

Bollywood luminary R Madhavan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian chess sensation D Gukesh, who recently carved his name in history as the youngest World Chess Champion. At 18, Gukesh's stellar victory over China's Ding Liren captured global attention, prompting Madhavan to share his joy on Instagram.

In a series of posts, Madhavan used saluting face emojis and the Indian flag to convey his pride. He also posted thrilling visuals of Gukesh's triumphant moment, accompanied by words of celebration and gratitude, emphasizing India's winning spirit.

Gukesh's unprecedented achievement came after a fierce championship finale, where he secured a hard-fought 7.5-6.5 win against Ding Liren. Following his victory, Gukesh described it as the pinnacle of his career, while Ding expressed shock at his blunder yet acknowledged the fairness of the result.

Gukesh's triumph not only solidifies his place in chess history but also underscores India's growing influence in the chess arena, further celebrated by fans and icons like Madhavan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)