Left Menu

R Madhavan Hails D Gukesh: Youngest Chess World Champion

Bollywood actor R Madhavan praised 18-year-old D Gukesh for becoming the youngest World Chess Champion. Gukesh triumphed over Ding Liren in a thrilling finale, marking a new era in chess. Madhavan celebrated this historic achievement on Instagram, showcasing national pride through emojis and heartfelt messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:57 IST
R Madhavan Hails D Gukesh: Youngest Chess World Champion
D Gukesh (Photo- Narendra Modi X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood luminary R Madhavan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian chess sensation D Gukesh, who recently carved his name in history as the youngest World Chess Champion. At 18, Gukesh's stellar victory over China's Ding Liren captured global attention, prompting Madhavan to share his joy on Instagram.

In a series of posts, Madhavan used saluting face emojis and the Indian flag to convey his pride. He also posted thrilling visuals of Gukesh's triumphant moment, accompanied by words of celebration and gratitude, emphasizing India's winning spirit.

Gukesh's unprecedented achievement came after a fierce championship finale, where he secured a hard-fought 7.5-6.5 win against Ding Liren. Following his victory, Gukesh described it as the pinnacle of his career, while Ding expressed shock at his blunder yet acknowledged the fairness of the result.

Gukesh's triumph not only solidifies his place in chess history but also underscores India's growing influence in the chess arena, further celebrated by fans and icons like Madhavan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024