Bryan Adams Rocks Gurugram with Electrifying Performance

Last night, rock legend Bryan Adams delivered an electrifying performance at Gurugram's Backyard Sports Club, captivating a crowd of 15,000 devoted fans. The concert was part of Adams' 'So Happy It Hurts' India Tour and featured a dynamic two-hour set.

The 65-year-old singer-songwriter treated the audience to a musical journey spanning four decades, seamlessly weaving together energetic hits and poignant ballads. Kicking off with 'Kick-Ass' from his latest album, Adams enthralled fans with classics like 'Summer of '69', 'Run to You', and 'Can't Stop This Thing We Started'. The night was further personalized with fan-requested songs, sourced through online submissions and audience signs.

The high-octane environment was enhanced by a captivating production design, including a remote-controlled blimp camera and large LED screens that showcased the audience's enthusiasm. Longtime collaborators Keith Scott, Gary Breit, and Pat Steward provided stellar musical backing. Organizers from EVA Live celebrated the show's success, citing sold-out tickets and an unforgettable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)