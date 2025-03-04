Left Menu

Fake Ticket Scam Busted: Arrest in Gurugram Concert Fraud

A Delhi resident has been arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly selling fake concert tickets through a fraudulent website named after Zomato. The accused, Nitin, was apprehended after an investigation into a complaint from Zomato revealed he sold two fake tickets for Diljit's concert last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gurugram Police have apprehended a Delhi man accused of selling counterfeit tickets for singer Diljit's concert via a fraudulent website falsely named after the food delivery platform, Zomato.

According to police reports, the Gurugram Cyber Crime unit took action following a complaint from Zomato on September 19 last year. The complaint stated that a website illicitly using Zomato's name was generating sales for the concert through Instagram, despite Zomato holding official rights for ticket sales.

This week, authorities made a breakthrough by arresting Nitin, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur in northwest Delhi. Under interrogation, Nitin disclosed he had sold two concert tickets for Rs 7,998 using the deceptive site. Police continue to question him, and he remains in remand for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

