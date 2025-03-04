Fake Ticket Scam Busted: Arrest in Gurugram Concert Fraud

Gurugram Police have apprehended a Delhi man accused of selling counterfeit tickets for singer Diljit's concert via a fraudulent website falsely named after the food delivery platform, Zomato.

According to police reports, the Gurugram Cyber Crime unit took action following a complaint from Zomato on September 19 last year. The complaint stated that a website illicitly using Zomato's name was generating sales for the concert through Instagram, despite Zomato holding official rights for ticket sales.

This week, authorities made a breakthrough by arresting Nitin, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur in northwest Delhi. Under interrogation, Nitin disclosed he had sold two concert tickets for Rs 7,998 using the deceptive site. Police continue to question him, and he remains in remand for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)