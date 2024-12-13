Left Menu

Devotees Gather in Droves for Spectacular Karthigai Mahadeepam Festival Despite Adversity

The annual Karthigai Mahadeepam festival at Tiruvannamalai saw millions of devotees circumambulating the holy hill. Despite recent torrential rains and a landslide, the lighting of the grand ghee lamp on the hilltop took place smoothly. Elaborate preparations and government arrangements ensured the success of this significant South Indian festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:09 IST
Devotees Gather in Droves for Spectacular Karthigai Mahadeepam Festival Despite Adversity
  • Country:
  • India

Lakhs of devotees gathered to celebrate the Karthigai Mahadeepam festival at Tiruvannamalai, circumambulating the sacred hill along a 14 km path. The lighting of the massive ghee lamp atop the 2,668-foot peak marked the festival's grand climax on Friday evening.

This year, anxiety clouded the celebrations due to a massive landslide and heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal. Access to the Sri Arunachaleswar temple was limited, with only a selected few with passes permitted inside to witness the evening's rituals and festivities.

Undeterred by the prior storm, temple officials prepared diligently to light the Maha Deepam on the hill. Crews transported materials up the hill, including a 175 kg cauldron, 600 kg of ghee, and a vast length of cotton wick. As millions of devotees converged, government machinery ensured smooth execution of festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024