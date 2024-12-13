Devotees Gather in Droves for Spectacular Karthigai Mahadeepam Festival Despite Adversity

Lakhs of devotees gathered to celebrate the Karthigai Mahadeepam festival at Tiruvannamalai, circumambulating the sacred hill along a 14 km path. The lighting of the massive ghee lamp atop the 2,668-foot peak marked the festival's grand climax on Friday evening.

This year, anxiety clouded the celebrations due to a massive landslide and heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal. Access to the Sri Arunachaleswar temple was limited, with only a selected few with passes permitted inside to witness the evening's rituals and festivities.

Undeterred by the prior storm, temple officials prepared diligently to light the Maha Deepam on the hill. Crews transported materials up the hill, including a 175 kg cauldron, 600 kg of ghee, and a vast length of cotton wick. As millions of devotees converged, government machinery ensured smooth execution of festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)