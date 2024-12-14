Gukesh: A Historic Triumph for Chess and Youth
D Gukesh was celebrated by the Indian community for becoming the youngest chess world champion. He claimed victory over Ding Liren in a 14-game match in Singapore. The event, organized by the Indian High Commission, highlighted his calm and focused approach, inspiring global youth.
Newly crowned chess world champion D Gukesh was honored by the Indian community in Singapore, marking a historic achievement as the youngest to win the title.
The 18-year-old defeated China's Ding Liren in a classical 14-game match to secure the championship.
At an event hosted by the Indian High Commission, Gukesh received tributes from 150 diaspora members, with High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule among those expressing national pride in his victory.
