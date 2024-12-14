Unveiling Shubhra Bhawan: Enhancing Pilgrimage Experience in Jammu & Kashmir

'Shubhra Bhawan', a state-of-the-art complex designed for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, is set to open next week. The facility, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also chair of the shrine board.

The complex spans 18,000 square feet and cost Rs 6.50 crore. It includes a 200-capacity lounge, mothers' room, information center, souvenir shop, and modern residential quarters for staff, enhancing comfort for devotees on their pilgrimage.

With advanced security measures including CCTV and fire alarms, the complex underscores the shrine board's commitment to offering a safe and comfortable environment. Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg highlighted its significance, saying it reflects the board's dedication to modernize facilities for pilgrims.

