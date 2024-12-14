Left Menu

Unveiling Shubhra Bhawan: Enhancing Pilgrimage Experience in Jammu & Kashmir

Shubhra Bhawan, a new multi-utility complex in Jammu and Kashmir, aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience for devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The facility offers various amenities and ensures safety with advanced security systems, set to open for the public next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:06 IST
'Shubhra Bhawan', a state-of-the-art complex designed for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, is set to open next week. The facility, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also chair of the shrine board.

The complex spans 18,000 square feet and cost Rs 6.50 crore. It includes a 200-capacity lounge, mothers' room, information center, souvenir shop, and modern residential quarters for staff, enhancing comfort for devotees on their pilgrimage.

With advanced security measures including CCTV and fire alarms, the complex underscores the shrine board's commitment to offering a safe and comfortable environment. Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg highlighted its significance, saying it reflects the board's dedication to modernize facilities for pilgrims.

