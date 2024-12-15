Ustad Zakir Hussain Hospitalized Amidst Award-Winning Success

Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a San Francisco hospital amid reports of serious health issues. As he undergoes treatment for a critical condition, the music world anxiously awaits further details and updates regarding his health status.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, son of legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Allah Rakha, recently achieved remarkable success at the 66th Grammy Awards hosted in the United States. He secured the prestigious award for 'Best Global Music Performance' with his contribution to the piece 'Pashto.'

In a recent announcement, Hussain, alongside acclaimed musicians Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, unveiled plans for the 'As We Speak' India tour set for January 2025. This multi-city event, organized by Perfect Harmony Productions in partnership with Panache Media, promises a unique fusion of musical traditions, with performances slated for cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)