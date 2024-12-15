Left Menu

Ustad Zakir Hussain Hospitalized Amidst Award-Winning Success

Ustad Zakir Hussain, an acclaimed tabla maestro, has been hospitalized in San Francisco for serious health concerns. Recently honored with three Grammy Awards, Hussain's artistic journey includes an upcoming Indian tour with celebrated musicians. Updates on his health condition are eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:07 IST
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain (Image source: Grammys). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a San Francisco hospital amid reports of serious health issues. As he undergoes treatment for a critical condition, the music world anxiously awaits further details and updates regarding his health status.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, son of legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Allah Rakha, recently achieved remarkable success at the 66th Grammy Awards hosted in the United States. He secured the prestigious award for 'Best Global Music Performance' with his contribution to the piece 'Pashto.'

In a recent announcement, Hussain, alongside acclaimed musicians Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, unveiled plans for the 'As We Speak' India tour set for January 2025. This multi-city event, organized by Perfect Harmony Productions in partnership with Panache Media, promises a unique fusion of musical traditions, with performances slated for cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

