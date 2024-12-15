Left Menu

Preparations Underway for Spectacular Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for a monumental spiritual event, the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, anticipated to attract 450 million participants. The festivities aim to surpass past events in scale and spiritual significance, integrating cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to ensure a safe, eco-friendly experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is pulling out all the stops for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, expecting a staggering turnout of 450 million pilgrims, saints, and tourists. The event, set from January 13 to February 26, promises to be unprecedented in its grandeur.

In a press briefing in Bhopal, UP's Minister for Jal Shakti and Flood Control, Swatantra Dev Singh, highlighted the meticulous planning, aiming for a clean, safe, and digital event. Key developments include a ban on single-use plastics and extensive plantation efforts in Prayagraj.

Healthcare facilities have been significantly bolstered with hospitals and specialized medical staff, while logistics include smart parking solutions, AI-driven systems, and enhanced infrastructure, ensuring seamless experiences for the massive influx of visitors.

