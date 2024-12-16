Prayers Pour In for Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Amid Health Scare
Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, aged 73, has been admitted to an ICU in San Francisco due to heart-related issues. Despite false rumors of his passing, family and friends confirm he's alive but in critical condition. Hussain's legacy spans six decades, earning multiple accolades including five Grammy Awards.
Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, aged 73, is currently in the ICU at a San Francisco hospital, battling heart-related issues, confirmed his friend, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, and manager Nirmala Bachani.
Despite alarming rumors of his passing, Hussain's family, including his sister Khursheed, has assured that while his condition is critical, he remains alive. His publicist echoed these sentiments, urging the media to refrain from spreading misinformation.
Hussain's illustrious career, spanning six decades, has been marked by global recognition. As the eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain has earned five Grammy Awards, bringing Indian classical music to the international stage.
