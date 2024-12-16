Left Menu

Prayers Pour In for Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Amid Health Scare

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, aged 73, has been admitted to an ICU in San Francisco due to heart-related issues. Despite false rumors of his passing, family and friends confirm he's alive but in critical condition. Hussain's legacy spans six decades, earning multiple accolades including five Grammy Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 00:11 IST
Prayers Pour In for Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Amid Health Scare
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, aged 73, is currently in the ICU at a San Francisco hospital, battling heart-related issues, confirmed his friend, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, and manager Nirmala Bachani.

Despite alarming rumors of his passing, Hussain's family, including his sister Khursheed, has assured that while his condition is critical, he remains alive. His publicist echoed these sentiments, urging the media to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Hussain's illustrious career, spanning six decades, has been marked by global recognition. As the eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain has earned five Grammy Awards, bringing Indian classical music to the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024