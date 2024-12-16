Left Menu

South Africa Eyes Indian Tourists to Boost Economic Ties

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille highlights the potential of South Africa as a destination for Indian tourists, focusing on strengthening economic and cultural ties. The plan includes improving air routes and visa processes. This strategy aims to enhance South Africa's appeal and increase its share of Indian tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:12 IST
South Africa Eyes Indian Tourists to Boost Economic Ties
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa is positioning itself as a top travel destination for Indian tourists, according to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille. After a recent visit to India, De Lille emphasized the potential for deeper economic and cultural connections.

The South African delegation engaged with Indian tourism traders and media to forge stronger ties and improve tourism numbers from India. De Lille noted South Africa's ambition to reach 15 million annual arrivals by 2030.

To achieve this, plans include enhancing the visa regime and re-establishing direct flights. The creation of a Trusted Tour Operator Scheme aims to streamline the visa process for Indian tourists, helping South Africa become a preferred destination for this growing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024