South Africa Eyes Indian Tourists to Boost Economic Ties

South Africa is positioning itself as a top travel destination for Indian tourists, according to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille. After a recent visit to India, De Lille emphasized the potential for deeper economic and cultural connections.

The South African delegation engaged with Indian tourism traders and media to forge stronger ties and improve tourism numbers from India. De Lille noted South Africa's ambition to reach 15 million annual arrivals by 2030.

To achieve this, plans include enhancing the visa regime and re-establishing direct flights. The creation of a Trusted Tour Operator Scheme aims to streamline the visa process for Indian tourists, helping South Africa become a preferred destination for this growing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)