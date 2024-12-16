Left Menu

Vasant Spices Revamps Legacy with Vibrant New Packaging and Iconic Campaign

Vasant spices launches a new packaging under the campaign 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,' featuring Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. This rebranding celebrates Vasant's legacy in the spice industry, emphasizing the emotional connection between food and tradition, while maintaining quality and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vasant spices, a household name in the spice industry, has embarked on a new chapter by introducing revamped packaging as part of their 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' campaign. The initiative aims to blend traditional values with a modern aesthetic, celebrating the enduring bond of love and emotion associated with food.

Featuring Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor as the brand ambassador, the campaign underscores Vasant's commitment to quality and trust, which have been its hallmarks for over five decades. Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari, Chairman and Managing Director of Vasant, highlighted the milestone, expressing his confidence in the revamped design connecting with audiences across generations.

Vasant, known for its top-notch spice offerings, prepares to roll out the new packaging across its diverse range of products. This move fortifies Vasant's position as a leading brand in the Indian spice market and worldwide, exemplifying its dedication to delivering unmatched flavor and health benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

