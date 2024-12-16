Left Menu

World Mourns the Passing of Tabla Legend: Zakir Hussain

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73. He was remembered and mourned by global icons such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, John McLaughlin, and AR Rahman. Hussain's pioneering work in Indian classical music made him an international icon, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

  • Country:
  • India

Zakir Hussain, the globally celebrated tabla maestro, has died at 73 in San Francisco, sparking an international outpouring of grief from music giants and fans alike. The virtuoso's influence spanned borders, charming millions with his unmatched rhythm and profound musical genius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, highlighting how Hussain revolutionized Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to the world's attention. Icons from diverse fields, including John McLaughlin and AR Rahman, praised his role in blending Indian traditions with global music styles.

Known for his contributions to classical and world music, Hussain was honored in various regions for his iconic performances. Fans such as Amjad Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, and even Sachin Tendulkar echoed the sentiment that Hussain's musical legacy will resonate for generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

