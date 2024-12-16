Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: Remembering Sacrifice Amidst Strained India-Bangladesh Relations

Amidst strained India-Bangladesh relations, Muktijoddha Lt Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir honors the shared past of freedom fighters and Indian forces in the 1971 Liberation War during a Vijay Diwas event, urging for durable friendships amidst ongoing tensions and attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:48 IST
  • India

Amidst current tensions between India and Bangladesh, Muktijoddha Lt Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir emphasized the unchanged spirit of the Vijay Diwas event celebrating Bangladesh's creation. Speaking at the ceremony, he highlighted Indian sacrifices during the 1971 Liberation War, underscoring the importance of continued camaraderie.

Zahir recounted the crucial aid India extended to nearly a crore refugees from East Pakistan in 1971, underlining the historical bonds between the nations. He urged enduring and neighborly relations, addressing the unrest and violence against minority Hindus in post-Awami League Bangladesh.

Lt Colonel Zahir, recognized by India with the 'Padma Shri', shared his transition from Pakistan's 14th Para Brigade to supporting Bangladesh's struggle. He declared the Indian military's 1971 victory exemplary. Indian veteran Wing Commander D.J. Claire reflected on the war's sacrifices and lamented the current disheartening state in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

