Left Menu

BGB Chief Denies Minority Attacks Amidst Border Security Dialogues

BGB Director General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman refuted claims of minority attacks in Bangladesh, emphasizing media exaggeration. His remarks came during the 55th BGB-BSF border conference. Discussions included coordinated border management, human trafficking prevention, and future bilateral engagements to strengthen Indo-Bangladesh relations, with next meeting slated for July 2025 in Dhaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:14 IST
BGB Chief Denies Minority Attacks Amidst Border Security Dialogues
Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman at the conference (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant media address on Thursday, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman firmly dismissed reports of recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, attributing such claims to media hyperbole. Ashrafuzzaman emphasized that claims of attacks on minorities were grossly exaggerated and emphasized the peaceful conduct of Hindu festivals.

The denial came on the concluding day of the 55th Director General-level border coordination conference held in India's national capital. At the bilateral forum, Ashrafuzzaman reinforced that recent attacks were not targeted at minorities but were, what he described as, political issues unrelated to minority groups, despite concerns expressed by the Indian government.

The conference focused on enhancing joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes, human trafficking, and bolstering border security. Both nations underscored the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, aiming to sustain peace along the Indo-Bangladesh frontier. The next meeting is planned for July 2025 in Dhaka to continue these critical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025