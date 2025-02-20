BGB Chief Denies Minority Attacks Amidst Border Security Dialogues

During a significant media address on Thursday, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman firmly dismissed reports of recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, attributing such claims to media hyperbole. Ashrafuzzaman emphasized that claims of attacks on minorities were grossly exaggerated and emphasized the peaceful conduct of Hindu festivals.

The denial came on the concluding day of the 55th Director General-level border coordination conference held in India's national capital. At the bilateral forum, Ashrafuzzaman reinforced that recent attacks were not targeted at minorities but were, what he described as, political issues unrelated to minority groups, despite concerns expressed by the Indian government.

The conference focused on enhancing joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes, human trafficking, and bolstering border security. Both nations underscored the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, aiming to sustain peace along the Indo-Bangladesh frontier. The next meeting is planned for July 2025 in Dhaka to continue these critical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)