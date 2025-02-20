Border Leadership Seeks to Quell Tensions: Talks on Minority Attacks and Border Security

The head of Bangladesh's border security, Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, has dismissed reports of large-scale attacks on minorities as exaggerated. Following the change of government, Siddiqui emphasized the nation's commitment to protecting minorities, highlighting personal actions taken during high-profile festivals such as Durga Puja.

The recent high-level talks between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) touched on issues like border fencing and ensuring minority safety. Siddiqui confirmed discussions around potential border construction and emphasized the importance of joint inspections to maintain bilateral agreements.

Despite concerns over recent incidents, both border chiefs expressed their intent to resolve misunderstandings diplomatically. The collaboration aims to secure borders and support minority communities amid political changes, with both parties advocating for continued joint efforts in maintaining cross-border peace and security.

