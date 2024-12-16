Left Menu

World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

World-famous tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has died in San Francisco, sparking tributes worldwide. Known for blending cultures through his music, Hussain's legacy is celebrated by icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Anup Jalota. Fellow artists recall his unique presence and impact on Indian classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:24 IST
World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
Nitin Mukesh and Zakir Hussain (Image Source: Pic 1: Nitin Mukesh/Instagram/family's spokesperson). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The music world is in mourning following the sudden death of renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on Sunday, December 15, in San Francisco. The unexpected passing of the iconic artist has sent shockwaves through the music and film fraternities, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from prominent figures including Anup Jalota and Amitabh Bachchan.

Singer Nitin Mukesh, known for the song 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni,' expressed his condolences to Hussain's family, portraying him as a unique human and unparalleled artist. Mukesh emphasized the indelible mark Hussain left on the world, stating, "I don't think there will ever be anyone as great as him."

Pt. Ronu Majumdar, a distinguished flautist who collaborated frequently with Hussain, also shared his grief. In a video statement, Majumdar reminisced about his cherished memories with the tabla virtuoso, highlighting Hussain's exceptional ability to bring people together through music. Ustad Zakir Hussain's death signifies the end of an era for Indian classical music. Renowned globally for his artistry, Hussain received numerous accolades, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the National Heritage Fellowship in the United States. As news of his passing spread, musicians, artists, and admirers from around the globe united in mourning the loss of a maestro whose music transcended cultural boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

