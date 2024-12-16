Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Vijay Diwas Commemorations Across Kashmir and Ladakh

The Indian Army's Northern Command organized various ceremonies in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to celebrate Vijay Diwas, marking the 1971 war victory over Pakistan. Events included wreath-laying ceremonies at war memorials, paying homage to soldiers' sacrifices, and resolving to protect national sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:08 IST
The Indian Army's Northern Command marked Vijay Diwas with ceremonies across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, celebrating India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

In Udhampur, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted by Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar at the Dhruva War Memorial. Meanwhile, the Jammu-based Tiger Division honored the day at the 'Balidan Stambh' war memorial, commemorating the brave soldiers' sacrifices during the brief but decisive conflict.

In Ladakh, a solemn ceremony at Leh's 'Hall of Fame' saw Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh and military personnel pay tributes, affirming their commitment to uphold the legacy of these war heroes and protect India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

