Apple's 'Silo' Sci-Fi Drama Secure for Two More Seasons

'Silo', the acclaimed sci-fi series on Apple TV+, is set to continue thrilling audiences for two more seasons.

The unexpected announcement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook with lead actress and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson at the expansive Silo set in Hoddesdon Studios, outside of London. Filming for the third season is currently in progress.

Ferguson expressed excitement at re-exploring the intricate environments and unveiling new threats the characters face. The series, which is set deep underground, is inspired by American author Hugh Howey's book trilogy and centers on engineer Juliette, played by Ferguson, who is on a mission to expose her community's dark secrets.

(With inputs from agencies.)