Legacy of Maestro Zakir Hussain: Tributes Pour in as World Mourns

India's music community and beyond mourn the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a revered tabla maestro whose contributions left an indelible mark on Indian classical music globally. Palak Muchhal expressed profound gratitude for Hussain's legacy, which she describes as inspiring millions worldwide, calling him a rare gem of Indian artistry.

Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 in San Francisco, suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR. Hussain's career elevated the Indian classical music scene, making him a globally recognized percussionist.

Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan paid homage to his mentor, emphasizing the void left by Hussain's departure, declaring the tabla's sound forever changed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences, praising Hussain's ability to globalize Indian classical traditions and unite cultural diversities through his unparalleled rhythm and performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)