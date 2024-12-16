Left Menu

Legacy of Maestro Zakir Hussain: Tributes Pour in as World Mourns

Palak Muchhal and others pay tribute to tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who died at 73. Known for bringing Indian classical music to the global stage, Hussain inspired generations. His death sparked tributes from musicians like Shankar Mahadevan and Prime Minister Modi, highlighting his lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:00 IST
Singer Palak Muchhal remembering late Ustad Zakir Hussain (Image source: ANI and X). Image Credit: ANI
India's music community and beyond mourn the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a revered tabla maestro whose contributions left an indelible mark on Indian classical music globally. Palak Muchhal expressed profound gratitude for Hussain's legacy, which she describes as inspiring millions worldwide, calling him a rare gem of Indian artistry.

Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 in San Francisco, suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR. Hussain's career elevated the Indian classical music scene, making him a globally recognized percussionist.

Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan paid homage to his mentor, emphasizing the void left by Hussain's departure, declaring the tabla's sound forever changed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences, praising Hussain's ability to globalize Indian classical traditions and unite cultural diversities through his unparalleled rhythm and performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

