Left Menu

Revival of Neglected Temple Sparks Hope in Madanpura

A temple in Madanpura, closed for four decades, is set to reopen. Ajay Sharma leads the peaceful revival efforts in a predominantly Muslim area. There is no opposition and plans are in place to clean the premises and resume traditional rituals with police cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:02 IST
Revival of Neglected Temple Sparks Hope in Madanpura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Madanpura area, a group assembled on Monday to reopen a temple that has been closed for nearly 40 years. Ajay Sharma, the Uttar Pradesh President of the Sanatan Raksha Dal, leads this initiative.

Sharma clarified that the temple's reopening is not fueled by any conflict. Located in an area largely inhabited by the Muslim community, the temple has been neglected, with the premises cluttered with dirt and debris. Sharma claimed that the land around the temple was once owned by Hindus but was gradually purchased by Muslim families, leading to its abandonment. The reopening is reportedly proceeding without controversy, with police support and discussions with the mayor. Plans are underway to clean the temple premises and resume traditional worship.

According to Pramod Kumar, in-charge of the Dashashwamedh Police Station, there is no opposition to the temple's reopening. Local residents have reportedly bought land from Bengalis and expressed no objections to reviving the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024