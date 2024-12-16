Revival of Neglected Temple Sparks Hope in Madanpura

In the Madanpura area, a group assembled on Monday to reopen a temple that has been closed for nearly 40 years. Ajay Sharma, the Uttar Pradesh President of the Sanatan Raksha Dal, leads this initiative.

Sharma clarified that the temple's reopening is not fueled by any conflict. Located in an area largely inhabited by the Muslim community, the temple has been neglected, with the premises cluttered with dirt and debris. Sharma claimed that the land around the temple was once owned by Hindus but was gradually purchased by Muslim families, leading to its abandonment. The reopening is reportedly proceeding without controversy, with police support and discussions with the mayor. Plans are underway to clean the temple premises and resume traditional worship.

According to Pramod Kumar, in-charge of the Dashashwamedh Police Station, there is no opposition to the temple's reopening. Local residents have reportedly bought land from Bengalis and expressed no objections to reviving the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)