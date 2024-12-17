Left Menu

Global Music Mourns the Passing of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

The legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music. His death has saddened people globally, with tributes pouring in from various sectors. He was celebrated for his influential role in both Indian classical and fusion music.

Updated: 17-12-2024 10:54 IST
Zakir Hussain and Mukesh Khanna (Image Source: Job Bleicher of Prospect PR/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Francisco at 73, leaving a profound void in the music world. Known for his exceptional skill and global influence, Hussain's death has prompted a wave of condolences from eminent figures, including Bollywood stars and Indian politicians.

Recalling Hussain's infectious smile, 'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna expressed deep sorrow, labeling the musician as one of music's brightest stars. Despite never meeting him, Khanna admired Hussain's performances, comparing his artistry to a miracle. The actor also reflected on the legacy left by Hussain's father, Alla Rakha.

Hussain, celebrated for bridging Indian classical music with global genres, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. His career, spanning nearly six decades, saw collaborations with iconic musicians like Ravi Shankar and John McLaughlin, cementing his status as a cultural ambassador and earning a Grammy Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

