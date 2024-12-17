Global Music Mourns the Passing of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Francisco at 73, leaving a profound void in the music world. Known for his exceptional skill and global influence, Hussain's death has prompted a wave of condolences from eminent figures, including Bollywood stars and Indian politicians.

Recalling Hussain's infectious smile, 'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna expressed deep sorrow, labeling the musician as one of music's brightest stars. Despite never meeting him, Khanna admired Hussain's performances, comparing his artistry to a miracle. The actor also reflected on the legacy left by Hussain's father, Alla Rakha.

Hussain, celebrated for bridging Indian classical music with global genres, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. His career, spanning nearly six decades, saw collaborations with iconic musicians like Ravi Shankar and John McLaughlin, cementing his status as a cultural ambassador and earning a Grammy Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)