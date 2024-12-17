Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Ambitious Tourism Policy for 2025-2030

The Telangana government launched the 'Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030' to boost investments and position the state among the top five for tourist arrivals. The policy aims to generate employment, improve safety standards, and enhance the state's share in domestic and international tourism through strategic initiatives.

Updated: 17-12-2024 18:13 IST
In an ambitious move to boost both domestic and international tourism, the Telangana government has introduced the 'Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030' in the Assembly. The policy aims to attract investments worth Rs 15,000 crore, placing the state among the top five for tourist arrivals in India.

This first-ever dedicated tourism policy since the state's formation also targets the creation of three lakh jobs over the next five years. It seeks to enhance tourism's contribution to at least 10% of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The policy highlights a strong role for the private sector, with the government aiming to foster investor confidence through supportive policies. It also emphasizes 'safe tourism' by implementing security measures, creating specialized shopping experiences, and offering GST reimbursements based on investment metrics.

