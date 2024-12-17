Left Menu

Berlinale 2025: Star-Studded Lineup Set to Illuminate Berlin Film Festival

The 2025 Berlin Film Festival reveals its gala screenings, featuring Jan-Ole Gerster's 'Islands.' The festival opens with Tom Tykwer's 'The Light,' alongside films by Ido Fluk and Madeleine Sims-Fewer. New director Trica Tuttle aims to boost celebrity presence for the event running February 13-23.

Representative Image (Photo/X/@berlinale). Image Credit: ANI
The Berlin Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 2025 gala screenings, slated to run from February 13 to 23. German director Jan-Ole Gerster's latest work, 'Islands,' featuring British actor Sam Riley, is among the key attractions.

Other notable entries include Ido Fluk's 'Koln 75,' chronicling the true story of Vera Brandes and the iconic Koln Concert, with Mala Emde and John Magaro starring. Canadian directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli's 'Honey Bunch,' set in a mysterious trauma clinic, adds a thriller element with actors Grace Glowicki and Ben Petrie.

The 75th Berlinale opens with Tom Tykwer's 'Das Licht,' a non-competitive world premiere. Trica Tuttle, former London Film Festival director, makes her debut leading the festival, taking over from Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek, with hopes of increasing celebrity involvement.

