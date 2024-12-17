Tragedy at Pushpa 2 Premiere: Stampede Raises Safety Concerns

The Hyderabad police have issued a show cause notice to the Sandhya Theatre management following a stampede that resulted in the death of a woman during the premiere of Telugu star Allu Arjun's latest film, 'Pushpa 2'. The notice highlights 11 safety lapses, including failing to notify local police of Allu Arjun's presence, inadequate entry, exit, and seating arrangements, and encouraging fan gatherings with unauthorized displays.

The theatre management has been blamed for not ensuring a safe environment, leading to questions about their Cinematograph License. They have ten days to respond to the notice or risk losing their license. Additional legal actions include the arrest of Allu Arjun, members of his security team, and several theatre staff, with ongoing court proceedings and health updates for the injured.

Police Commissioner CV Anand and Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu have assured the public and the injured child's family of the government's commitment to covering medical expenses and providing necessary aid. Despite the tragic incident, there is a communal hope for the recovery of the victims involved.

