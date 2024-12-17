Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding
Cyclone Chido has wrought devastation in Mayotte, prompting French authorities to impose a curfew and send military aid. The cyclone has claimed at least 22 lives, with hundreds of injuries and widespread destruction. The island faces grave humanitarian challenges, with a focus on providing water and food.
French authorities announced an overnight curfew in Mayotte following Cyclone Chido, the most severe storm to hit the archipelago in 90 years. The cyclone left 22 dead, with fears that the actual toll is higher. The French military is dispatching planes daily to deliver food, water, and medicine.
President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit the island soon. Officials reported over 1,500 injured and warned of potential health crises due to the decomposition of bodies. Over 70% of Mayotte's population was affected, with major structural damage and telecom services down.
The French government released funds for emergency aid, while local leaders criticize the Prime Minister's crisis management. Bayrou called for innovative housing solutions to expedite recovery, dismissing calls for a state of emergency. He reaffirmed his focus on forming a new government.
