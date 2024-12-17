Left Menu

Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding

Cyclone Chido has wrought devastation in Mayotte, prompting French authorities to impose a curfew and send military aid. The cyclone has claimed at least 22 lives, with hundreds of injuries and widespread destruction. The island faces grave humanitarian challenges, with a focus on providing water and food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saint-Denis | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:12 IST
Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding
  • Country:
  • Reunion

French authorities announced an overnight curfew in Mayotte following Cyclone Chido, the most severe storm to hit the archipelago in 90 years. The cyclone left 22 dead, with fears that the actual toll is higher. The French military is dispatching planes daily to deliver food, water, and medicine.

President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit the island soon. Officials reported over 1,500 injured and warned of potential health crises due to the decomposition of bodies. Over 70% of Mayotte's population was affected, with major structural damage and telecom services down.

The French government released funds for emergency aid, while local leaders criticize the Prime Minister's crisis management. Bayrou called for innovative housing solutions to expedite recovery, dismissing calls for a state of emergency. He reaffirmed his focus on forming a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024