Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding

French authorities announced an overnight curfew in Mayotte following Cyclone Chido, the most severe storm to hit the archipelago in 90 years. The cyclone left 22 dead, with fears that the actual toll is higher. The French military is dispatching planes daily to deliver food, water, and medicine.

President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit the island soon. Officials reported over 1,500 injured and warned of potential health crises due to the decomposition of bodies. Over 70% of Mayotte's population was affected, with major structural damage and telecom services down.

The French government released funds for emergency aid, while local leaders criticize the Prime Minister's crisis management. Bayrou called for innovative housing solutions to expedite recovery, dismissing calls for a state of emergency. He reaffirmed his focus on forming a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)