IFFR 2025: Celebrating Cinema's Boldest Talents and Big Screen Magic

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has announced its 2025 lineup, highlighting the Big Screen and Tiger Short competitive sections. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Big Screen Competition will include films that blend arthouse and popular cinema, featuring titles such as The Assistant by Polish directors Anka and Wilhelm Sasnal.

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett and Canadian avant-garde filmmaker Guy Maddin are scheduled to attend IFFR 2025. They will participate in the IFFR Talks series, where they will discuss their recent collaboration, Rumours. Other discussions will feature The Brutalist cinematographer Lol Crawley, recipient of the IFFR's Robby Muller Lifetime Achievement Award, and directors Cheryl Dunye and Albertina Carri on radical queerness in cinema. The 54th edition of IFFR opens on January 30 with Fabula, a dark comedy by Dutch director Michiel ten Horn, and concludes on February 9 with Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya's This City Is a Battlefield.

The Tiger competition jury includes Yuki Aditya, Soheila Golestani, Winnie Lau, Peter Strickland, and Andrea Luka Zimmerman, responsible for selecting the Tiger Award winners. The short film jury comprises Angela Haardt, Frank Sweeney, and Yaoting Zhang, tasked with choosing the recipients of three equal awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 14th title in the Tiger Competition is set to be revealed closer to the festival.

