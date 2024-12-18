Melodies, Mergers, and Movie Magic: An Entertainment Odyssey

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has passed away at 73 due to chronic lung disease complications, leaving behind a legacy in world music. His unparalleled skill and vibrant performances earned him global acclaim.

Virgin Music Group, a part of Universal, has announced the acquisition of Downtown Music for $775 million, expanding its vast repertoire. Downtown, since its inception in 2007, has been a significant player in music publishing, serving thousands of creators globally.

'The Brutalist,' lauded for its deep psychological exploration, credits director Brady Corbet for its success. Meanwhile, Wallace & Gromit's latest adventure humorously explores AI themes, and Apple announces further seasons for the sci-fi series 'Silo.'

