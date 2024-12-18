Melodies, Mergers, and Movie Magic: An Entertainment Odyssey
Zakir Hussain, a legendary tabla maestro, dies, while Virgin Music Group announces a $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music. 'The Brutalist' film receives praise for its psychological depth, and 'Wallace & Gromit' introduce a humorous AI plot. The sci-fi series 'Silo' confirms two more seasons.
Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has passed away at 73 due to chronic lung disease complications, leaving behind a legacy in world music. His unparalleled skill and vibrant performances earned him global acclaim.
Virgin Music Group, a part of Universal, has announced the acquisition of Downtown Music for $775 million, expanding its vast repertoire. Downtown, since its inception in 2007, has been a significant player in music publishing, serving thousands of creators globally.
'The Brutalist,' lauded for its deep psychological exploration, credits director Brady Corbet for its success. Meanwhile, Wallace & Gromit's latest adventure humorously explores AI themes, and Apple announces further seasons for the sci-fi series 'Silo.'
(With inputs from agencies.)