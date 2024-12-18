Aviekal Kakkar Shines in 'Surmai Shaam': A Musical Evening to Remember
Aviekal Kakkar's mesmerizing performance captivated the audience at 'Surmai Shaam', a musical event directed by Sachin Telange. Accompanied by celebrated artists and a live orchestra, Kakkar infused deep emotion, creating an unforgettable, soulful experience that resonated with attendees long after the show ended.
Mumbai, Maharashtra's vibrant heart, was the stage for 'Surmai Shaam', a musical event led by Aviekal Kakkar's emotionally charged performance.
Kakkar's mastery was complemented by artists like Anupama Chakraborty and Atul Shrivastava, with Sachin Telange at the helm as director.
The evening became a celebration of nostalgia and emotion, as Kakkar's goal to create lasting memories was vividly achieved.
