Aviekal Kakkar Shines in 'Surmai Shaam': A Musical Evening to Remember

Mumbai, Maharashtra's vibrant heart, was the stage for 'Surmai Shaam', a musical event led by Aviekal Kakkar's emotionally charged performance.

Kakkar's mastery was complemented by artists like Anupama Chakraborty and Atul Shrivastava, with Sachin Telange at the helm as director.

The evening became a celebration of nostalgia and emotion, as Kakkar's goal to create lasting memories was vividly achieved.

