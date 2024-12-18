Left Menu

Aviekal Kakkar Shines in 'Surmai Shaam': A Musical Evening to Remember

Aviekal Kakkar's mesmerizing performance captivated the audience at 'Surmai Shaam', a musical event directed by Sachin Telange. Accompanied by celebrated artists and a live orchestra, Kakkar infused deep emotion, creating an unforgettable, soulful experience that resonated with attendees long after the show ended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:12 IST
Aviekal Kakkar Shines in 'Surmai Shaam': A Musical Evening to Remember
Aviekal Kakkar
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra's vibrant heart, was the stage for 'Surmai Shaam', a musical event led by Aviekal Kakkar's emotionally charged performance.

Kakkar's mastery was complemented by artists like Anupama Chakraborty and Atul Shrivastava, with Sachin Telange at the helm as director.

The evening became a celebration of nostalgia and emotion, as Kakkar's goal to create lasting memories was vividly achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024