Left Menu

Aftermath of Cyclone Chido: Struggles and Aid on Mayotte

In the wake of Cyclone Chido's devastation in Mayotte, families and survivors face dire conditions while awaiting much-needed aid. Efforts to provide relief are underway as President Macron plans a visit. The cyclone, the deadliest in a century for the island, has left critical disruptions and health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mamoudzou | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:33 IST
Aftermath of Cyclone Chido: Struggles and Aid on Mayotte
  • Country:
  • Mayotte

Relatives of families affected by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte voiced desperation on Wednesday, as President Macron and 180 tons of aid were anticipated the following day. Survivors, facing the deadliest storm in nearly a century, described haunting scenes of hurried burials and distressed migrant communities.

Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, faces immense hardship following the cyclone's 220 kph winds, which demolished neighborhoods and left residents searching for food and water. Telecommunications remain unstable, with even robust infrastructure, including health centers, damaged.

On Reunion Island, support swelled as relatives sent aid to Mayotte, facing challenges of non-potable water and potential cholera outbreaks. French authorities have begun distributing water, with hopes pinned on an upcoming naval arrival bringing further aid. Meanwhile, criticism of governmental neglect grows amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024