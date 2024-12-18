Aftermath of Cyclone Chido: Struggles and Aid on Mayotte

Relatives of families affected by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte voiced desperation on Wednesday, as President Macron and 180 tons of aid were anticipated the following day. Survivors, facing the deadliest storm in nearly a century, described haunting scenes of hurried burials and distressed migrant communities.

Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, faces immense hardship following the cyclone's 220 kph winds, which demolished neighborhoods and left residents searching for food and water. Telecommunications remain unstable, with even robust infrastructure, including health centers, damaged.

On Reunion Island, support swelled as relatives sent aid to Mayotte, facing challenges of non-potable water and potential cholera outbreaks. French authorities have begun distributing water, with hopes pinned on an upcoming naval arrival bringing further aid. Meanwhile, criticism of governmental neglect grows amid the chaos.

