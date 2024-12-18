Tragedy Strikes at Pushpa 2 Premiere: Allu Aravind Supports Injured Boy's Recovery

Telugu film producer Allu Aravind made a compassionate visit to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, meeting with the family of an eight-year-old boy critically injured during a stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

During a press conference, Aravind shared updates on the boy's recovery, which remains a lengthy process according to doctors. He applauded the Telangana government's commitment to covering the medical expenses. Aravind also addressed the absence of his son, Allu Arjun, explaining that legal advice and ongoing investigations prevented the actor from visiting.

Hyderabad authorities have confirmed that the boy, Sritej, underwent a tracheostomy and remains without fever but in severe neurological condition. The incident on December 4 claimed the life of Sritej's mother and led to police actions against Allu Arjun and several parties involved in organizing the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)