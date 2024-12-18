Tragedy Strikes at Pushpa 2 Premiere: Allu Aravind Supports Injured Boy's Recovery
Allu Aravind, father of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, visited a hospital where an eight-year-old is recovering after being injured in a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere. Legal concerns prevented Allu Arjun from visiting. Medical updates indicate the boy remains in a critical neurological condition, despite stability in other vitals.
- Country:
- India
Telugu film producer Allu Aravind made a compassionate visit to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, meeting with the family of an eight-year-old boy critically injured during a stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere.
During a press conference, Aravind shared updates on the boy's recovery, which remains a lengthy process according to doctors. He applauded the Telangana government's commitment to covering the medical expenses. Aravind also addressed the absence of his son, Allu Arjun, explaining that legal advice and ongoing investigations prevented the actor from visiting.
Hyderabad authorities have confirmed that the boy, Sritej, underwent a tracheostomy and remains without fever but in severe neurological condition. The incident on December 4 claimed the life of Sritej's mother and led to police actions against Allu Arjun and several parties involved in organizing the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 Rallies on Oil Price Surge and Business Recovery Hopes
Record Enrolments in 2024 Signal Strong Recovery in NZ’s Education Sector
Rescue and Recovery: Inda Shinde's Journey to Hope
Edoardo Bove's Road to Recovery: Fiorentina Midfielder's Health Update
Recovery of currency in Rajya Sabha chamber being investigated: Jagdeep Dhankhar.