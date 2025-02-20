Left Menu

Recovery and Tragedy in Assam's Abandoned Coal Mine

The decomposed bodies of three miners were recovered from a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, concluding a 44-day search for nine trapped miners. Despite harsh conditions, operations led to the identification process, ex-gratia payments for families, and a forthcoming judicial inquiry by the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:01 IST
In a tragic development, authorities have recovered the decomposed bodies of three miners trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, 44 days after they first went missing. The discovery was made on Wednesday evening, while two other bodies were retrieved earlier in the day, bringing an end to the grueling operation.

The efforts to dewater the mine at Umrangshu had been ongoing for over a month, reaching a point where retrieval operations could finally commence. Divers played a crucial role in locating and extracting the highly decomposed bodies, which remain unidentified as of now, although identification procedures are underway, officials confirmed.

The incident saw nine miners become trapped on January 6. The state government has promised ex-gratia payments to the kin of the miners, with amounts varying based on the recovery status of the bodies. Meanwhile, a judicial inquiry led by retired high court judge Anima Hazarika has been announced to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

