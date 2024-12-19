Left Menu

Nation Honors Goa Liberation Day with Tribute to Bravehearts

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on Goa Liberation Day, honoring the courage of freedom fighters and armed forces. The day marks the 1961 success of 'Operation Vijay' against Portuguese colonial rule. Murmu expressed wishes for Goa's prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:08 IST
On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of the state's liberation day. She acknowledged the indomitable courage exhibited by freedom fighters and armed forces personnel.

Goa Liberation Day, observed annually on December 19, commemorates the successful 'Operation Vijay' executed in 1961, liberating Goa from Portuguese control. The President highlighted the fearless efforts and dedication underpinning the operation.

In a post on X, President Murmu conveyed heartfelt wishes to the people of Goa for a prosperous future, honoring those who sacrificed for the state's freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

