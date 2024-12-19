Nation Honors Goa Liberation Day with Tribute to Bravehearts

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of the state's liberation day. She acknowledged the indomitable courage exhibited by freedom fighters and armed forces personnel.

Goa Liberation Day, observed annually on December 19, commemorates the successful 'Operation Vijay' executed in 1961, liberating Goa from Portuguese control. The President highlighted the fearless efforts and dedication underpinning the operation.

In a post on X, President Murmu conveyed heartfelt wishes to the people of Goa for a prosperous future, honoring those who sacrificed for the state's freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)