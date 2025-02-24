UP Chief Minister Encourages Students Ahead of Board Exams

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his best wishes to more than 54 lakh students expected to take the class 10 and 12 board exams starting Monday.

In a motivational message on X, Adityanath urged students to approach the exams as a part of their normal routine. "Hearty wishes to all the students appearing in the UP Board 10th and 12th class exams! All of you should participate in this festival of examination with full confidence, patience and potential," he said, invoking the blessings of Maa Saraswati for their success.

The board exams, scheduled from February 24 to March 12, will see 54,37,233 students taking part at 8,140 examination centers. The state has implemented stringent measures, warning of strict action against any unfair practices, monitored by a control room equipped with 54 computers.

(With inputs from agencies.)