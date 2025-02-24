Yogi Adityanath Encourages UP Board Students for Success

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extends his best wishes to over 54 lakh students appearing for the UP Board exams, encouraging them to treat exams like a daily routine. The exams, held from February 24 to March 12, are monitored through a state-level control room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his support and best wishes to the 54 lakh students taking their board exams this year. In a message aimed at boosting their morale, the Chief Minister urged students to approach the exams with confidence, calling it a 'festival of examination'.

The exams, scheduled from February 24 to March 12, will see 27.32 lakh students appear for the class 10 exams and an additional 27.05 lakh students for the class 12 exams. Adityanath emphasized the importance of treating the exams as a natural part of daily life, hoping for the students' success with blessings from Maa Saraswati.

With 8,140 examination centers established across the state, the government is keeping a firm check on proceedings through a state-level control room. Strict measures have been promised against any unfair practices during the exams to ensure integrity and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

