Remembering Meena Ganesh: Kerala's Beloved Screen Veteran

Renowned Malayalam film and serial actress Meena Ganesh passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Palakkad district's Shornur. She was 81 and had been receiving treatment following a stroke, according to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

Meena Ganesh enjoyed a rich acting career spanning several decades, during which she appeared in over 200 films and 25 serials, as well as several plays. FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan highlighted her significant contributions to the arts in a statement.

Debuting in the 1976 film 'Manimuzhakkam', she became well-known for her roles in hits such as 'Nandanam', 'Meeshamadhavan', and 'Karumadikuttan'. Her passing was mourned across the industry, with tributes noting her marriage to Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning playwright N N Ganesh and her family, including her serial director son, Manoj Ganesh.

