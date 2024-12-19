Left Menu

Remembering Meena Ganesh: Kerala's Beloved Screen Veteran

Renowned Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh passed away at 81, leaving behind a legacy of over 200 films and many serials. She debuted in 1976 and captivated audiences with roles in films like 'Nandanam'. She was married to playwright N N Ganesh and had a son, Manoj Ganesh, a serial director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:14 IST
Remembering Meena Ganesh: Kerala's Beloved Screen Veteran

Renowned Malayalam film and serial actress Meena Ganesh passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Palakkad district's Shornur. She was 81 and had been receiving treatment following a stroke, according to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

Meena Ganesh enjoyed a rich acting career spanning several decades, during which she appeared in over 200 films and 25 serials, as well as several plays. FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan highlighted her significant contributions to the arts in a statement.

Debuting in the 1976 film 'Manimuzhakkam', she became well-known for her roles in hits such as 'Nandanam', 'Meeshamadhavan', and 'Karumadikuttan'. Her passing was mourned across the industry, with tributes noting her marriage to Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning playwright N N Ganesh and her family, including her serial director son, Manoj Ganesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024