Cyclone Chido's Devastation: Macron's Visit to Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Mayotte on Thursday to witness the destruction caused by Cyclone Chido, which left the Indian Ocean territory reeling and thousands in dire need of basic necessities such as water and electricity.

Upon arrival, Macron was greeted with a stark assessment: 'Mayotte is demolished,' a sentiment echoed by airport security agent Assane Haloi. Small children and families are struggling without shelter, water, or power, prompting calls for immediate emergency aid.

With at least 31 confirmed deaths and many more feared dead, the cyclone's impact is severe. Macron took an aerial tour and visited a local hospital to understand the full extent of the disaster faced by France's poorest territory. A navy ship carrying 180 tons of aid is en route to assist the beleaguered island as Macron's visit aimed to expedite substantial recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)