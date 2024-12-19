Hollywood's Faith-Based Renaissance: From Mary to Rodeos

Hollywood is experiencing a shift as filmmakers turn towards faith-based stories and Western-themed content. The recently released biblical epic 'Mary,' now available on Netflix, reflects this new wave, drawing significant global viewership.

Major players in the entertainment industry are focusing on attracting audiences from America's heartland. Companies like Netflix and Lionsgate are investing in films and series that deviate from the typical urban-centric narratives.

This trend is further exemplified by ventures like Teton Ridge and its acquisition of The Cowboy Channel, aiming to captivate audiences with Western sports and cowboy-themed stories, highlighting a broader appeal beyond traditional stereotypes.

(With inputs from agencies.)