Timothee Chalamet's Marathon to Embody Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothee Chalamet likens his role as Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' to a marathon, describing the extensive preparation process, which included learning instruments and working on Dylan's unique voice. The film, facing pandemic and labor strike delays, details Dylan's rise in the '60s music scene.

Updated: 19-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:40 IST
Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet equates his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' to a marathon, highlighting the extensive preparation required, including mastering Dylan's distinctive voice and instruments. The film experienced delays due to the pandemic and Hollywood strikes, tracing Dylan's meteoric rise in the 1960s music scene.

Initially set for release years ago, the film is finally coming to theaters, thanks to Walt Disney's Searchlight Pictures. Chalamet had ample time to delve into Dylan's character, even learning guitar and harmonica to perfect the role. The title of the movie, 'A Complete Unknown,' is borrowed from Dylan's famed song, 'Like a Rolling Stone.'

Despite the disruptions, Chalamet remained committed, sharing the anxiety of possible casting and production issues due to the strike. The real Dylan provided script input, enhancing the authenticity of the film. Chalamet, with an upcoming Oscar momentum, stars alongside Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro, who bring other iconic names to life.

