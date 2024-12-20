In Memory of Zakir Hussain: A Rhythm That Resonates Forever

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, was laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery in San Francisco, days after succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at age 73. Esteemed percussionist A Sivamani and fellow musicians performed a musical tribute nearby, celebrating Hussain's influential role in the world of rhythm and melody.

The Indian Consulate General in San Francisco, represented by Consul General Dr. K Srikar Reddy, paid homage by draping Hussain's body with the Indian national flag and conveying condolences to his family. Hundreds, including noted musicians, gathered to honor the musical genius known for transcending the tabla's traditional boundaries.

Hussain made unparalleled contributions to both Indian classical music and global music scenes, earning him four Grammy Awards throughout his illustrious six-decade career. As social media overflowed with tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded him as a revolutionary genius whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians.

