In Memory of Zakir Hussain: A Rhythm That Resonates Forever
Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest in San Francisco at the age of 73, after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Imminent musicians like A Sivamani paid tribute through music, while the Consul General of India honored him with the national flag, reflecting his global influence and legacy.
Hussain made unparalleled contributions to both Indian classical music and global music scenes, earning him four Grammy Awards throughout his illustrious six-decade career. As social media overflowed with tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded him as a revolutionary genius whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
