Clash in the Clergy: Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Divided Over New Tribunal
The Syro-Malabar Church's decision to establish a special tribunal to address disciplinary issues in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has been met with strong opposition from a section of priests. The tribunal's establishment, seen as enforcing compliance with synodal directives, has sparked discord and raised concerns about its impartiality.
A faction of priests within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has expressed firm opposition to the leadership of the Syro-Malabar Church's move to form a special tribunal.
This court, established to address disciplinary issues, is perceived as enforcing compliance with synodal mandates. Critics argue that these proceedings highlight a lack of objectivity and fairness.
Although intended to resolve violations and maintain liturgical discipline, the tribunal has triggered further division among clergy and laity, displaying ongoing tensions within the church hierarchy.
