Clash in the Clergy: Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Divided Over New Tribunal

A faction of priests within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has expressed firm opposition to the leadership of the Syro-Malabar Church's move to form a special tribunal.

This court, established to address disciplinary issues, is perceived as enforcing compliance with synodal mandates. Critics argue that these proceedings highlight a lack of objectivity and fairness.

Although intended to resolve violations and maintain liturgical discipline, the tribunal has triggered further division among clergy and laity, displaying ongoing tensions within the church hierarchy.

