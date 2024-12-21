Sonu Nigam Pays Tribute to His 'Musical Father' on Rafi’s 100th Birthday

Sonu Nigam, a celebrated singer in the Indian music industry, expresses his unwavering admiration for legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi, whom he considers his 'musical father.'

As Rafi's 100th birth anniversary approaches on December 24, Nigam recalls the immense influence Rafi had on his career, beginning from childhood.

Sonu Nigam reflects on learning from Rafi's unmatched versatility and plans to honor his idol with a special concert in Mumbai, marking Rafi's centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)