Left Menu

Harmonizing Forces: Indian Music Industry's Revolutionary MoU

In a significant development, Indian music composers and lyricists, represented by SWA and MCAI, have united to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to seek fair contracts and recognition in the industry. The MoU affirms their roles as co-authors and primary artists, promising transparency and equitable remuneration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:38 IST
Harmonizing Forces: Indian Music Industry's Revolutionary MoU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development aimed at resolving enduring issues within the Indian music scene, lyricists and composers have united to pursue fair contracts, recognition, and pay from industry players.

The Screenwriters Association's General Secretary, Zama Habib, and the Music Composers Association of India's President, Vishal Bhardwaj, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration. This move affects around 2,500 MCAI members and over 2,000 lyricists under SWA.

Esteemed filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj described the initiative as 'landmark and historic,' emphasizing that these creators are vital to the music industry's foundation. The MoU positions composers and lyricists as co-authors, advocating for their rightful place and ensuring transparency in their contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025