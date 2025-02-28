Harmonizing Forces: Indian Music Industry's Revolutionary MoU

In a landmark development aimed at resolving enduring issues within the Indian music scene, lyricists and composers have united to pursue fair contracts, recognition, and pay from industry players.

The Screenwriters Association's General Secretary, Zama Habib, and the Music Composers Association of India's President, Vishal Bhardwaj, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration. This move affects around 2,500 MCAI members and over 2,000 lyricists under SWA.

Esteemed filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj described the initiative as 'landmark and historic,' emphasizing that these creators are vital to the music industry's foundation. The MoU positions composers and lyricists as co-authors, advocating for their rightful place and ensuring transparency in their contracts.

