Harmonizing Forces: Indian Music Industry's Revolutionary MoU
In a significant development, Indian music composers and lyricists, represented by SWA and MCAI, have united to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to seek fair contracts and recognition in the industry. The MoU affirms their roles as co-authors and primary artists, promising transparency and equitable remuneration.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development aimed at resolving enduring issues within the Indian music scene, lyricists and composers have united to pursue fair contracts, recognition, and pay from industry players.
The Screenwriters Association's General Secretary, Zama Habib, and the Music Composers Association of India's President, Vishal Bhardwaj, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration. This move affects around 2,500 MCAI members and over 2,000 lyricists under SWA.
Esteemed filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj described the initiative as 'landmark and historic,' emphasizing that these creators are vital to the music industry's foundation. The MoU positions composers and lyricists as co-authors, advocating for their rightful place and ensuring transparency in their contracts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Crash: Maha Kumbh Pilgrims in Fatal Expressway Accident
Gundappa Viswanath to Officiate in Debut International Masters T20 League
European Extension: Volkswagen and Audi's Combustion Conundrum
Oswal Energies Shines at India Energy Week 2025 with Green Innovations
Yashasvi Jaiswal Strengthens Mumbai for Ranji Trophy Semifinals