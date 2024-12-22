Left Menu

Disney+ Hotstar Premieres Action Thriller 'Bagheera'

'Bagheera', a Kannada action thriller starring Sri Murali, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi from December 25. Directed by Dr Suri and released theatrically on October 31, it is produced by Hombale Films. The film features contributions from 'KGF' writer Prashanth Neel.

Disney+ Hotstar is set to stream the Kannada action thriller 'Bagheera' in Hindi starting December 25, according to an announcement made on Sunday.

The film, which stars Sri Murali, known for his role in 'Ugram', was released in theaters on October 31 and is directed by Dr Suri.

'Bagheera', penned by 'KGF' and 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' writer Prashanth Neel, also sees performances from Rukmini Vasanth and Achyuth Kumar. It is produced by Hombale Films and has piqued interest with its gripping storyline.

