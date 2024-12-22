Left Menu

Bihar's Book Selection Controversy: Nepotism or Merit?

A controversy has emerged in Bihar, with over 20 books recommended for panchayat libraries allegedly penned by the father of a former department chief. While the selection process was committee-approved, accusations hint at nepotism. Officials defend the choice, citing the writer's recognized literary contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:44 IST
In Bihar, a controversy has erupted over the selection of books for panchayat libraries, as reports suggest that over 20 titles were authored by the father of a top bureaucrat. The titles were sanctioned during the tenure of IAS officer Mihir Kumar Singh as the head of the Panchayati Raj department.

Panchayati Raj Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta, who assumed charge less than a year ago, expressed concerns and assured that action would follow if any irregularities emerged. However, Singh defended the approvals, highlighting the esteemed literary reputation of his father, Jagdish Prasad Singh, a Padma Shri awardee in 2013.

The selection process, involving a comprehensive review by a committee of officers and educationists, recommended 303 books for over 8,000 panchayats. Books were divided into categories like literature and general knowledge, and acclaimed writers from Bihar were included. Officials assert the list is unbiased, dismissing claims of nepotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

