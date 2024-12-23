Tania Sachdev Calls Out Delhi Government's Recognition Gap

Olympiad gold medalist and Indian chess player Tania Sachdev criticized the Delhi government for not recognizing her achievements in the sport. This statement prompted a response from Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi, who expressed a willingness to engage with Sachdev for a detailed discussion.

Sachdev, who has represented India since 2008 and is based in Delhi, voiced her concerns on social media, citing a lack of acknowledgment despite her historic wins, including a team bronze and individual bronze in 2022, and an Olympic gold in 2024. She specifically addressed Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to urge support for local chess talents.

In response, Atishi noted the government's ongoing support for athletes, especially in educational institutions, and has arranged to meet Sachdev to discuss further measures. Given her successes, Sachdev hopes for a similar response from Delhi as her teammates received significant rewards from their respective states.

(With inputs from agencies.)