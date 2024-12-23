Left Menu

Tania Sachdev Calls Out Delhi Government's Recognition Gap

Olympiad gold-winning Indian chess player Tania Sachdev has expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition from the Delhi government. Despite her accolades, including a historic Chess Olympiad gold in 2024, Sachdev has not received acknowledgment. Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi, has invited her for a dialogue to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:27 IST
Tania Sachdev Calls Out Delhi Government's Recognition Gap
  • Country:
  • India

Olympiad gold medalist and Indian chess player Tania Sachdev criticized the Delhi government for not recognizing her achievements in the sport. This statement prompted a response from Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi, who expressed a willingness to engage with Sachdev for a detailed discussion.

Sachdev, who has represented India since 2008 and is based in Delhi, voiced her concerns on social media, citing a lack of acknowledgment despite her historic wins, including a team bronze and individual bronze in 2022, and an Olympic gold in 2024. She specifically addressed Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to urge support for local chess talents.

In response, Atishi noted the government's ongoing support for athletes, especially in educational institutions, and has arranged to meet Sachdev to discuss further measures. Given her successes, Sachdev hopes for a similar response from Delhi as her teammates received significant rewards from their respective states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024